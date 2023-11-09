Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up to $12.48

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $13.18. Certara shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 33,663 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Certara by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Certara by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.