Chardan Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 0.94. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.