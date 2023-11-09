Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $413.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

