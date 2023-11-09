Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chase by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.68.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

