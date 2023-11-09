Check-Cap (CHEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Check-Cap Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

