Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $139.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

