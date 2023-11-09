Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO David Patrick Williams Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $582.49 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.33 and a 200-day moving average of $531.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 60.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

