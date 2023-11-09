Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO David Patrick Williams Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $582.49 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.33 and a 200-day moving average of $531.22.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 60.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
