Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee Sells 1,217 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $582.49 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $481.99 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.33 and its 200 day moving average is $531.22.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.