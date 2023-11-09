Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

