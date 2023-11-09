Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Down to $88.07

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $84.69. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 12,522 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth about $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

