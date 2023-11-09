Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Down to $88.07

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $84.69. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 12,522 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

