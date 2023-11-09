Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.35. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

