Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

