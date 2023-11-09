Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 15,553 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.42 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.