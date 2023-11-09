Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $522.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.13 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

