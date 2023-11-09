Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.