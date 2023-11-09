Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 502,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,032,000 after buying an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $295.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.47. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.