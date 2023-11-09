Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,063 shares of company stock valued at $57,170,783. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $436.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.22 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.08 and a 200-day moving average of $402.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

