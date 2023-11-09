Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.