Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $70.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.