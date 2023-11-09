Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.30 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

