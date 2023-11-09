Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

