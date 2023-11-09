Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.