Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,855,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $75.71 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

