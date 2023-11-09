Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.77.

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

