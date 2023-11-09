Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

AKRO stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.73.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

