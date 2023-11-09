Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

