Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSSE

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.