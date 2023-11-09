Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHS opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $925.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

