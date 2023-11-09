ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $21,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COFS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.46. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

