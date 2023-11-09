Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,856 shares of company stock worth $12,408,598. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

CB stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.