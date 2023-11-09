Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,856 shares of company stock worth $12,408,598. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %
CB stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Analysts are going crazy for this one-month-old stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.