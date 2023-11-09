Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 493,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 387,540 shares.The stock last traded at $116.36 and had previously closed at $116.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

