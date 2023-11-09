Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,671,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,723 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.49 million, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

