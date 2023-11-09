Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 3,925,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.