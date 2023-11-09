Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

