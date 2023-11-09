City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

