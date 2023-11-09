City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on City Office REIT
City Office REIT Stock Up 11.4 %
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -88.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.