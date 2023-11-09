Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Clarivate updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.
Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
