Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 16,850 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 831,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,282. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.