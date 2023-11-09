Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $183.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,283. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

