Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 61,808 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

