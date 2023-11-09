Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.52.

HD stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.06. 1,449,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,816. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

