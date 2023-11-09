Claro Advisors LLC Buys 18,594 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

