Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average is $435.72. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

