Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.06. 445,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.52. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

