Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.17. 960,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $304.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

