Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,151. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

