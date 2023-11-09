Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.16. The stock had a trading volume of 496,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

