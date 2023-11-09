Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,143. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

