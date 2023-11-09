Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

