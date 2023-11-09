Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 433.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,956. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

